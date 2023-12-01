Toys for Tots ramping up collection, distribution efforts as holidays near

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked the first day of December, which meant those in charge of the effort are starting to collect the donated toys and distribute them.

In a matter of days, many children in need across western Massachusetts will have smiles on their faces when they get donated toys for Christmas. It is once again thanks to the volunteers and leaders of this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, led by the Marine Corps Reserve.

“The donations are a little bit slower coming in, so we’re waiting for those to ramp up,” said Marine Cpl. Noah Bonsall. “Having people donate those toys really benefits us a lot. Additionally, this year, we have multiple locations, so we’re trying to manage all different locations.”

An effort that began in 1947, Toys for Tots has been doing all it can to give children all over the country a holiday season filled with happiness. In western Massachusetts, around 5,000 toys have either made their way to the warehouse or have already been distributed. Helping with his fourth Toys for Tots drive, Bonsall told Western Mass News the goal is to distribute between 40,000 and 50,000 toys across the area for kids aged 15 and younger. He said there is a sorting process for certain toys go to the right people.

“We try and separate it between a boy and a girl toy,” Bonsall added. “Also, we do it by age group, so we’ll start with zero to two for the infants or the babies and then we’ll go to three to four for the toddlers, five to six for a little bit older.”

Volunteering at his first Toys for Tots drive is Levi Kelly-Smith, an Army ROTC student at UMass Amherst.

“It’s a great way to get involved with the community. I’m kind of not from around the area, so it’s a great way to, like I said, get involved in the community and become part of it,” Kelly-Smith said.

As toys continue to be dropped off at several locations, including our Western Mass News studios, some pickups and distribution began on Thursday. Kelly-Smith told us helping the kids out puts a smile on his face.

“Just kind of seeing them happy, that’s kind of the biggest thing that I think this is all about,” Kelly-Smith added.

With more boxes and bags to be filled in the days ahead, Bonsall said you should not hesitate to help the cause.

“There’s still time to go out and donate toys. Well love it. If you think that your toy won’t matter, we promise it will,” Bonsall said.

Now through December 8, you can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at MGM Springfield 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are unable to make it down to our studios to drop-off a donation, you can order toys online and have them sent right to the station:

Toys for Tots

Western Mass News

1300 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.