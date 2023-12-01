Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of Fort Pleasant Street around 4:40 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting victim.

When they arrived, an adult male victim, who was dead at the scene.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said Friday that the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Anthony Edwards of West Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective unit at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

