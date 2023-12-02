Surprise Squad
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one ask for dog adopters this holiday season.

“You know, we’ve got a situation here where a family needs our help,” said Lori Swanson, executive director at TJO.

Its a holiday wish you shouldn’t ignore…

Just four months after the tragic Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide incident that claimed the lives of a grandmother and one of her grandchildren. Now, we’re hearing from one of the survivors, a 12-year-old girl who is asking for help, not for herself, but her four-legged friends Lola and Marley.

She’s asking potential dog adopters to not split up the two young pups, she surrendered to the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Shelter in Springfield.

“We had a long conversation that it’s hard to place two big dogs together, but with this case, there’s children involved that, and there’s children that lost a great deal of their childhood, their lives, and their families,” explained Swanson.

Lori Swanson is the executive director of the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Animal Shelter and she told Western Mass News, how these two fluffy friends fit in any home.

“We’ve got two young husky type dogs that need a special type of home,” expressed Swanson. “Huskies are very busy and active dogs.”

If you think you’ll make a good home for these two, Lori explained how you can bring these precious paws back your place.

“All we like to do is have a conversation with people and meet people and find out what they’re looking for,” added Swanson. “We want to find the right fit for these dogs , as well as, for the people adopting.”

We even got the chance to play around and get a first hand look at the lovable mixed breed dogs.

They’re really sweet little dogs and they’ll make somebody a really happy family; and more importantly, we’re gonna fulfill the wishes of a kid that’s been through a lot.

