Chicopee holds annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

It is officially December 1 and many towns across western Massachusetts are welcoming the season with plenty of holiday cheer.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is officially December 1, our studio is already decked out for the holidays, and many towns across western Massachusetts are welcoming the season with plenty of holiday cheer. One of them was Chicopee, which hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday.

The annual ceremony marks the official start of the holiday season in the city. This year, the event started at 4:30 p.m. and as the event went on, more and more people showed up to enjoy the festivities, the live music, and different performances by artists and local groups, and even the surprise appearance from Santa Claus.

Once the tree was officially lit up, Santa and Mrs. Claus spent some time meeting and greeting children and even spread some joy by gifting them with small presents and even cookies and hot chocolate inside of city hall.

The Christmas tree and the city of Chicopee are now shimmering and celebrating the holidays. It’s a sight that some Chicopee residents told us makes it worth coming here for, in addition to coming to the event for the community and the holiday spirit.

Some roads around city hall have been closed off for drivers will remain that way until 7 p.m.

