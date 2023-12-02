Chicopee Police warn residents of fraud attempts during holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are warning residents of an uptick in scams this holiday season.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, residents are receiving calls asking them to update their billing information for Medicare.

The caller says the resident’s bills won’t be covered unless they update personal information with them.

Officials urge residents not to give out any personal information and instead call the provider directly to confirm its legitimacy.

