Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton

Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m. firefighters were on scene in the area of Wolcott Road for reports of a vehicle crash.

When crews arrived on scene they found a SUV that hit a telephone pole was on its side.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
