Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.
According to the Southampton Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m. firefighters were on scene in the area of Wolcott Road for reports of a vehicle crash.
When crews arrived on scene they found a SUV that hit a telephone pole was on its side.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
