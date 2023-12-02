Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m. firefighters were on scene in the area of Wolcott Road for reports of a vehicle crash.

When crews arrived on scene they found a SUV that hit a telephone pole was on its side.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

