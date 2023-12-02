Holiday light stroll returns to McCray’s Farm in South Hadley

Surprise Squad
Just in time for the Christmas season, the holiday light stroll at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is back and better than ever.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just in time for the Christmas season, the holiday light stroll at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is back and better than ever.

“It’s all just one big magical creation,” said Mandi Carroll with McCray’s Farm.

For the second year in a row, McCray’s Farm is offering a truly festive outdoor light experience. For just $15, guests of all ages can walk through and enjoy a variety of Christmas lights and decorations.

“The first year went off pretty great. We had a really positive response and so we took a shot for the second year and people are loving it,” said Matthew Murdza with McCray’s Farm.

Murdza told us that nearly 500,000 lights are used in the display, which makes the stroll run approximately around 40 minutes.

“We have time slots to try to keep it not jammed up, so you don’t have a crowd, try to keep it as peaceful nice and easy as it can be,” Murdza explained.

Not only will there be lots of holiday lights, but the stroll also includes plenty of photo opportunities and attractions.

“Santa Claus hangs out in the mini-golf. We got the Boogie Woogie choo-choo train section. There’s Candy Lane. It’s all over the place in here,” Carroll noted.

While the display was a lot of hard work, employees told us it was truly a group effort.

“A lot of family, a lot people came out to put their spin on it too,” Murdza said.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more about McCray’s Holiday Light Walkthrough.

