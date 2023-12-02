Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods

STONEHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass State Police Fugitive Unit along with the K9 Unit team captured an accused child rapist in Stoneham on Friday evening.

According to Mass State Police, 59-year-old Rickland Powell of Belmont was detained before dawn on Friday.

Officials developed information that Powell might be in the Stoneham woods and around 3 a.m., troopers located the suspect, who had hung himself from a tree.

Powell was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

He’s now in the custody of the Belmont Police Department whose officers originally conducted the investigation into Powell.

Belmont detectives had obtained a warrant for the following offenses:

Rape of a child with force

Aggravated statutory rape

Indecent assault and battery on a child under 14

Posing a child in a sex act and distributing obscene material

The charges stem connected to evidence that indicate Powell rape a female child several times.

