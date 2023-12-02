Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
STONEHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass State Police Fugitive Unit along with the K9 Unit team captured an accused child rapist in Stoneham on Friday evening.
According to Mass State Police, 59-year-old Rickland Powell of Belmont was detained before dawn on Friday.
Officials developed information that Powell might be in the Stoneham woods and around 3 a.m., troopers located the suspect, who had hung himself from a tree.
Powell was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
He’s now in the custody of the Belmont Police Department whose officers originally conducted the investigation into Powell.
Belmont detectives had obtained a warrant for the following offenses:
- Rape of a child with force
- Aggravated statutory rape
- Indecent assault and battery on a child under 14
- Posing a child in a sex act and distributing obscene material
The charges stem connected to evidence that indicate Powell rape a female child several times.
