Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STONEHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass State Police Fugitive Unit along with the K9 Unit team captured an accused child rapist in Stoneham on Friday evening.

According to Mass State Police, 59-year-old Rickland Powell of Belmont was detained before dawn on Friday.

Officials developed information that Powell might be in the Stoneham woods and around 3 a.m., troopers located the suspect, who had hung himself from a tree.

Powell was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

He’s now in the custody of the Belmont Police Department whose officers originally conducted the investigation into Powell.

Belmont detectives had obtained a warrant for the following offenses:

  • Rape of a child with force
  • Aggravated statutory rape
  • Indecent assault and battery on a child under 14
  • Posing a child in a sex act and distributing obscene material

The charges stem connected to evidence that indicate Powell rape a female child several times.

