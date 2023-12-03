Surprise Squad
Community comes together for Holyoke’s annual Parade of Lights

The city of Holyoke gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting and other holiday festivities on Saturday.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting and other holiday festivities on Saturday.

Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Holyoke.

It was a city-wide affair filled with lights and holiday magic, everyone we spoke to said it was the place to be this evening because the magic of the holidays is found when you are together.

Reporter: Are you excited to be here?

Isaiah: Yes

Reporter: What are you most excited about?

Isaiah: Christmas

The holiday season made its grand entrance into the city on Saturday with a city-wide festive affair. For many, the evening started with a ride on Appleton Street.

As a part of the holiday fun, families go to ride the Holyoke merry-go-round for free, leading up to the main events at city hall with carolers, cocoa, the lighting of the Christmas tree outside of city hall and a parade, giving some familiar faces a lift into the paper city.

“Its nice for the community to come together and have positivity for a change and everyone have their Christmas spirit out,” expressed Brendan McCarthy of Springfield.

Brendon McCarthy told Western Mass News he and his family is happy to be a part of the festivities and spread holiday cheer.

“The Christmas spirit, and everybody coming together family love joy and peace,” added McCarthy.

City Mayor Joshua Garcia is proud to see the everyone together, and the work the city puts into creating holiday magic every year come to life.

“This is how we welcome the holidays and this is the Holyoke way,” said Mayor Garcia.

For anyone that couldn’t make it to Saturday’s lighting, Garcia said the tree will be lit up every night until Three King’s Day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

