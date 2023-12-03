Country Hyundai kicks off ‘Festival of Trees’ raffle event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Country Hyundai held their much anticipated “Festival of Trees” event on Saturday evening.

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. where attendees had the chance to look at this year’s selection of Christmas trees along with decorated and unique themes.

Attendees even had the opportunity to take one of the trees home with them for the holidays by entering a raffle.

Western Mass News spoke with Julie Clement, an employee at Phillips Enterprises and she told us how many trees were available for raffle today

“We have over 30 trees here,” noted Clement. “These are trees donated to our event today by local businesses here in Northampton and the Amherst area.”

All proceeds from raffle ticket purchases will go to the Rotary of Northampton, an organization dedicated to supporting children and elderly in need.

