Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Country Hyundai kicks off ‘Festival of Trees’ raffle event

Country Hyundai held their much anticipated “Festival of Trees” event on Saturday evening.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Country Hyundai held their much anticipated “Festival of Trees” event on Saturday evening.

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. where attendees had the chance to look at this year’s selection of Christmas trees along with decorated and unique themes.

Attendees even had the opportunity to take one of the trees home with them for the holidays by entering a raffle.

Western Mass News spoke with Julie Clement, an employee at Phillips Enterprises and she told us how many trees were available for raffle today

sot Julie clement// Phillips enterprises

“We have over 30 trees here,” noted Clement. “These are trees donated to our event today by local businesses here in Northampton and the Amherst area.”

All proceeds from raffle ticket purchases will go to the Rotary of Northampton, an organization dedicated to supporting children and elderly in need.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton
Just in time for the Christmas season, the holiday light stroll at McCray’s Farm in South...
Holiday light stroll returns to McCray’s Farm in South Hadley
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

In Agawam, Santa Claus made a quick stop at Cooper’s Gifts on Saturday afternoon.
‘It’s so festive’: Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer at Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
In Chicopee, “Match Us Collection” boutique held their grand opening on Wednesday afternoon.
Western Mass. native unveils ‘Match Us Collection’ boutique in her hometown
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location