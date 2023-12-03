Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition
Just in time for the Christmas season, the holiday light stroll at McCray’s Farm in South...
Holiday light stroll returns to McCray’s Farm in South Hadley

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
Sarno GA1203
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 3
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo