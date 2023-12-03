Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday afternoon.

“God Us boutique,” previously located in Eastfield Mall is now reopening in the downtown Springfield area.

They had their ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The boutique said their mission is to bring out every shopper’s inner goddess.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.