‘It’s so festive’: Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer at Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam

In Agawam, Santa Claus made a quick stop at Cooper’s Gifts on Saturday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Agawam, Santa Claus made a quick stop at Cooper’s Gifts on Saturday afternoon.

Santa stopped by from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., to spread some holiday cheer!

Western Mass News spoke to Santa himself and told us his favorite part about visiting Western Massachusetts.

“Well, this time of year, I’m awfully busy, but of all the places I visit before Christmas, Agawam and Western Mass. is one of my favorites,” expressed Santa. “The people here are so friendly, it’s got a small town feel, and the children are always nice. I’ve never met a naughty one in all my years.”

We also spoke with Cooper’s Gifts owner, Kate gourde and she said it’s her favorite time of the year when Santa Claus comes to visit the shop.

“We love having Santa Claus here” added Gourde. “It’s so festive, we love seeing all of the kids. We’ve had families come back year after year. We’ve been doing this 21 years and it’s great. I mean, we’re actually on a second generation of people bringing their children over to see Santa Claus.”

