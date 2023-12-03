Palmer firefighters rescue cat stuck in drainage pipe

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Fire Department rescued a cat on Gate Street that was stuck in a drainage pipe on Saturday.

Emergency crews posted were able to safely remove the cat from the pipe.

Now, officials seek the public’s help in identifying the owner who abandoned the animal.

If you have any information, regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Milltown Animal Control at (413) 893-9569.

