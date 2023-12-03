Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Palmer firefighters rescue cat stuck in drainage pipe

The Palmer Fire Department rescued a cat on Gate Street that was stuck in a drainage pipe on...
The Palmer Fire Department rescued a cat on Gate Street that was stuck in a drainage pipe on Saturday.(Palmer Fire Department)
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Fire Department rescued a cat on Gate Street that was stuck in a drainage pipe on Saturday.

Emergency crews posted were able to safely remove the cat from the pipe.

Now, officials seek the public’s help in identifying the owner who abandoned the animal.

If you have any information, regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Milltown Animal Control at (413) 893-9569.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition
Crews in Southampton responded to a rollover accident on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Wolcott Road in Southampton
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

Latest News

The city of Holyoke gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting and other holiday...
Community comes together for Holyoke’s annual Parade of Lights
Sarno GA1203
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 3
In Agawam, Santa Claus made a quick stop at Cooper’s Gifts on Saturday afternoon.
‘It’s so festive’: Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer at Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location