Western Mass. native unveils 'Match Us Collection' boutique in her hometown

In Chicopee, “Match Us Collection” boutique held their grand opening on Wednesday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, “Match Us Collection” boutique held their grand opening on Wednesday afternoon.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 12 p.m.

The owner of the boutique, Myriam Vega is a Western Massachusetts native and graduated from Chicopee High School in 2008 and for the past seven years she’s been a union laborer working in construction.

But now, she’s decided to redirect her focus towards fashion and grow her business in the town she grew up in, Chicopee.

