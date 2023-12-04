Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

File Graphic
Local veterinarian discusses possible new medication to extend dogs’ lifespan
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’
Several crashes were reported around western Massachusetts within a matter of hours.
Getting Answers: roadway safety as seasonal conditions change
Romeo the manatee will be taken to a rehabilitation facility after video of him swimming alone...
Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium