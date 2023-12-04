Surprise Squad
Car crashes into building on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

car crash into building on sumner
By Matt Price and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following breaking news out of Springfield this morning after a car crashed into a building off Sumner Avenue.

When Western Mass News crews arrived, we could see a vehicle had struck a building located near a gas station just off Sumner Avenue and White Street.

This has caused a backup for those traveling westbound.

Springfield Police and Fire were at the scene almost immediately.

So far, no injuries have been reported and no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Police are still working in that area. It is being advised for travelers to take an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

