Chicopee man charged with assaulting, robbing confidential informant

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for allegedly robbing and assaulting a confidential informant using a gun.

Hector Laureano, 38, was indicted on three counts: one count each of assaulting with a dangerous weapon a person assisting an officer or employee of the United States in performance of official duties, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and robbery of money of the United States.

Officials said that, on May 4, Laureano intentionally assaulted a confidential informant who was performing official duties.

He allegedly used of a Cobra-model pistol to rob a confidential informant of $1,400 belonging to the United States

Those charges carry a sentence ranging from a minimum of seven years in jail, up to a maximum of 25 years.

