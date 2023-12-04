Chicopee Police search for a missing man
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, Paul Hampson was last seen on December 3 at around 6 p.m. leaving a residence on McKinstry Avenue.
Officials said Hampson was possible wearing grey sweatpants, hoodie, a coat and scarf.
If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.
