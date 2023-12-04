Chicopee Police search for a missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Paul Hampson was last seen on December 3 at around 6 p.m. leaving a residence on McKinstry Avenue.

Officials said Hampson was possible wearing grey sweatpants, hoodie, a coat and scarf.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

