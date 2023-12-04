Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Chicopee Police search for a missing man

Police in Chicopee seek the public’s helping in locating a missing man.
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s helping in locating a missing man.(Chicopee Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Paul Hampson was last seen on December 3 at around 6 p.m. leaving a residence on McKinstry Avenue.

Officials said Hampson was possible wearing grey sweatpants, hoodie, a coat and scarf.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: AMR celebrates 15 EMTs, ‘Operation Santa Paws’, bike and scooter donations
Some brief sun Tuesday will be replaced by more clouds, but we keep mainly dry weather.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
A heavy police presence has been spotted at Van Horn Park in Springfield.
Investigation underway after body recovered from Van Horn Park in Springfield
A close friend of an East Longmeadow woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash last...
Childhood friend creates GoFundMe for East Longmeadow woman injured in hit-and-run