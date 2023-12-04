Surprise Squad
Childhood friend creates GoFundMe for East Longmeadow woman injured in hit-and-run

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A close friend of an East Longmeadow woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash last month is speaking out as police release new information on their investigation.

Jeremy McGarry shared with Western Mass News details about the moment he found out, his childhood friend, who he describes as a sister, was injured in a terrifying crash.

“It’s definitely, first and foremost, it’s emotionally devastating,” expressed McGarry. “The first thing that goes through your mind, well is she alive.”

Jeremy McGarry grew up with Brittany Blair and her family.

“My childhood memories are with them,” said McGarry. “You know, just growing up, just going outside being kids. Just having fun, hiking. Just being kids.”

Those sweet, innocent memories, now replaced with images of a horrific nightmare…

Blair now lays in the intensive care unit, after a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow on Elm Street in November.

“That’s what they did, they hit Brittany and left her for dead, in the middle of the street and I just can’t imagine doing that to somebody,” added McGarry. “It’s tough seeing what she looks like at this time.”

McGarry who lives nearly two hours away in Rhode Island is now helping out in any way he can, he’s even started a GoFundMe to help defray the cost of Brittany’s growing medical bills.

“I’m not a physician or a doctor by any means, but financially, just being able to say ‘hey, Britt’, we’re here for you, we’re doing everything we can and sharing the news articles and variety of other information, such as conducting this interview today,” said McGarry. “Whether it’s a dollar, five dollars you know, it goes a long way when people collectively gather together.”

Jeremy added that if he could talk to Brittany, he would simply tell her, he loves her.

We’re also hearing from the East Longmeadow Police about the latest on the investigation and they told us in a statement:

“The vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run pedestrian accident that occurred on 11/16/23 has been identified. This is still an ongoing investigation that will involve forensic analysis of the vehicle including DNA analysis as well as linking evidence found at the scene to the suspect vehicle. More information will be provided as the investigation continues and the vehicle operator can be positively identified.”

If you or anyone would like to donate to Brittany’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

