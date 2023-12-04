Community celebrates Veteran’s 100th Birthday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 100th birthday bash was held for a local veteran in Ludlow Sunday.

Machnik told Western Mass News, there’s no secret to living a long life. But it’s important to be happy. He said he found happiness, serving our country for decades.

“I don’t feel like I’m 100, I feel really young, and that’s the truth I feel like I could go out and enlist again and get in the Air Force,” said John Machnik of Three Rivers.

Machnik, celebrated his century mark with a 100th birthday bash on Sunday. The Ludlow Community and loved ones threw Machnik’s milestone birthday party at the Polish American Citizen’s Club, with a surprise party with cake, Polka music and more.

Machnik said a lot has changed in 100 years. but one thing for him that hasn’t: The pride he takes in serving the country as a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

“I enlisted in 1941, December 12 I was in at Fort Devens, then I went to get basic training, and then from there I went to Chanute Field, where they taught me, aircraft mechanics,” he said.

From there, it was a lifelong adventure, serving for 39 years, and earning many awards.

“We went overseas, and in January of 43, we hit Scotland and from there we went to England and went to the bases out there,” Machnik said.

We asked him, what his 100th year looks like... He says, full of possibilities.

“Everybody tells me I get younger every year you won’t recognize me next year.... I’ll probably be young enough to take, do acrobatics, who knows,” he explains.

For those aspiring to live for a century, Machnik tells Western Mass News, there’s no secret, just live a happy life.

“You go to get through life with a little smile on your face and be happy, kid around a little bit, and don’t be glum,” he said. " I think make as many friends as you can, be good to everybody.”

Machnik says he is grateful to everyone that came to celebrate his special birthday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.