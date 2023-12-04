Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium

Authorities are stepping in to help with relocation after video of the neglected manatee went viral on social media. (SOURCE: @UrgentSeas / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Heartbreaking video captured by a whistleblowing organization showing a manatee kept in isolation at a Florida aquarium is prompting officials to take action.

UrgentSeas, an organization that exposes the mistreatment of animals in zoos and aquariums, took the video on Nov. 13 at the Miami Seaquarium. Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo swimming by himself in a dirty tank at the aquarium.

After the footage went viral on social media over the weekend, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Monday it is stepping in to help.

The department is working with “an experienced team of manatee rescue and rehabilitation experts to assist with the transport effort of manatees from Miami Seaquarium.”

UrgentSeas said the department is expected to remove Romeo, Juliet, and another manatee from the Miami Seaquarium to a Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership facility within the next week.

The move will be risky for the manatees, according to UrgentSeas, but is necessary as the creatures’ health continues to fail from their containment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

File Graphic
Local veterinarian discusses possible new medication to extend dogs’ lifespan
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’
Several crashes were reported around western Massachusetts within a matter of hours.
Getting Answers: roadway safety as seasonal conditions change
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’