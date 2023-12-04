Getting Answers: roadway safety as seasonal conditions change

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several crashes were reported around western Massachusetts within a matter of hours. While they are under investigation, we’re taking a look at how the weather and the road conditions, many times, go hand-in-hand.

In Springfield, crashes on Sumner Avenue with a car hitting a building and on Parker Street involving a utility pole, as well as a crash that took down power lines on County Road in Southampton, all happened on Monday in western Massachusetts. While police work to establish causes, Western Mass News is getting answers on how weather conditions can pose an added risk to our already dangerous roads.

“The weather conditions, certainly, we have in New England. We haven’t had a lot of snow in the last year or so, but we do get a lot of rain and ice and that plays a part,” said Lisa Pasternak of Chicopee.

“Yesterday, I guess, it was a little slippery,” said Tony Pikula of Millbury.

However, the slipping and sliding isn’t the only problem. The foggy conditions we saw Monday morning can cause a different type of an issue for drivers.

“I mean, if you’re smart, you can go slower and hold harder on your steering wheel. If you’re not as careful as myself, then you don’t really care,” Pikula added.

When Mother Nature begins our day with some clouds, low hanging fog, or even some wet weather, it’s time for extra caution as we head out the door. AAA Northeast Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News what drivers should do when our roadways aren’t the clearest.

“Fog can be treacherous, can happen all of a sudden. You may be driving and it’s clear and you approach a bridge or a body of water and you’re blanketed in fog,” Schieldrop explained. “If you have fog lights, it’s helpful to have those on, so they can illuminate the roadway directly in front of your vehicle. Head lights can help as well.”

However, the concerns aren’t just with the weather. Even though the leaves are gone for a majority of us, some stragglers are still being left behind and can cause some havoc on our roads and highways…

“Just be mindful that the combination of moisture, rain, or anything like that overnight, in the morning, even if the temperature is above freezing, you might encounter things like black ice or wet leaves, which can be more slippery than ice in some cases,” Schieldrop noted.

Another important tool, when it comes to keeping yourself safe, is speed. Schieldrop said people should be careful when it comes to hitting those high speeds, especially when you feel like you may hit something slippery. In addition, be mindful of your brakes. Drivers are urged to not slam on them and, rather, slow yourself down gradually.

