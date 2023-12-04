Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Gold medalist Kacey Bellamy speaks to students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy

Middle and high school students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy had the privilege of listening...
Middle and high school students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy had the privilege of listening to the story of three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy, who is from western Massachusetts herself.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Middle and high school students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy had the privilege of listening to the story of three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy, who is from western Massachusetts herself.

It was a one-of-a-kind day for hundreds of students and staff at the school.  Sitting inside the Alumni Memorial Chapel, they listened to Kellamy, who is a former U.S. women’s ice hockey player from Westfield who shared her journey through family, adversity, and grit.

“I went to boarding school and so I really understand the student life and the environment, but if I could just give them one piece of advice that they took away that was positive, then I did my job,” Bellamy noted.

Throughout her presentation, Bellamy discussed how she went from getting two silver medals with Team USA in 2010 and 2014 to achieving her ultimate goal in 2018 of winning a gold medal. The 36-year-old also brought up key quotes she applied in her life the students could take away, including how they should take failure as an opportunity to grow.

“It doesn’t matter if you play a sport or you’re in the real world or taking art. It doesn’t matter. I think self-discipline and work ethic and having a good attitude, you can do that whenever and you have full control over it,” Bellamy said.

Students were able to ask the Olympian questions before greeting her and taking some pictures. Among them was Maria Liriano, a freshman and junior varsity ice hockey player who, like Bellamy, is beginning her young career playing with the boys. To her, she saw lots of similarities.

“I love how she’s very family-oriented because I’m also family-oriented,” Liriano said. “I also ask my coaches for opinions and how I can improve myself as a player on and off the ice…just asking questions whenever.”

Liriano told Western Mass News that she plans to take Bellamy’s story to heart as she hopes to be an Olympian herself.

“If you do get cut or you have a block or whatever, you’re doing all you can to push through and just try again,” Liriano added.

Bellamy hopes every student never gives up on their dreams, sports-related or not.

“There may be times where you feel like you want to quit and that you don’t have a lot of support in your corner, but if you’re pursuing something that you love, nothing should hold you back from that,” Bellamy explained.

Bellamy plans to go to other western Massachusetts schools in the near future, so she can share her story for others to be on a path to success.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

A Chicopee man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for allegedly robbing...
Chicopee man charged with assaulting, robbing confidential informant
Car crashes into building on Sumner Ave in Springfield
Car crashes into building on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
car crash into building on sumner
Western Mass News at 8 a.m. - clipped version
car after a crash on Newbury Street in Springfield
Person rescued after car crash in Springfield