Gold medalist Kacey Bellamy speaks to students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Middle and high school students at Wilbraham and Monson Academy had the privilege of listening to the story of three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy, who is from western Massachusetts herself.

It was a one-of-a-kind day for hundreds of students and staff at the school. Sitting inside the Alumni Memorial Chapel, they listened to Kellamy, who is a former U.S. women’s ice hockey player from Westfield who shared her journey through family, adversity, and grit.

“I went to boarding school and so I really understand the student life and the environment, but if I could just give them one piece of advice that they took away that was positive, then I did my job,” Bellamy noted.

Throughout her presentation, Bellamy discussed how she went from getting two silver medals with Team USA in 2010 and 2014 to achieving her ultimate goal in 2018 of winning a gold medal. The 36-year-old also brought up key quotes she applied in her life the students could take away, including how they should take failure as an opportunity to grow.

“It doesn’t matter if you play a sport or you’re in the real world or taking art. It doesn’t matter. I think self-discipline and work ethic and having a good attitude, you can do that whenever and you have full control over it,” Bellamy said.

Students were able to ask the Olympian questions before greeting her and taking some pictures. Among them was Maria Liriano, a freshman and junior varsity ice hockey player who, like Bellamy, is beginning her young career playing with the boys. To her, she saw lots of similarities.

“I love how she’s very family-oriented because I’m also family-oriented,” Liriano said. “I also ask my coaches for opinions and how I can improve myself as a player on and off the ice…just asking questions whenever.”

Liriano told Western Mass News that she plans to take Bellamy’s story to heart as she hopes to be an Olympian herself.

“If you do get cut or you have a block or whatever, you’re doing all you can to push through and just try again,” Liriano added.

Bellamy hopes every student never gives up on their dreams, sports-related or not.

“There may be times where you feel like you want to quit and that you don’t have a lot of support in your corner, but if you’re pursuing something that you love, nothing should hold you back from that,” Bellamy explained.

Bellamy plans to go to other western Massachusetts schools in the near future, so she can share her story for others to be on a path to success.

