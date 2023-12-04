Heavy police presence seen near Van Horn Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted at Van Horn Park in Springfield.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene as well.

No immediate word why officers have been called to the park. But we do see several police cruisers on scene at this hour.

The Springfield Fire Department was also called in with a boat rescue crew, but it appears they have since left.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.

