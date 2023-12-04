Surprise Squad
Heavy police presence seen near Van Horn Park in Springfield

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted at Van Horn Park in Springfield.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene as well.

No immediate word why officers have been called to the park. But we do see several police cruisers on scene at this hour.

The Springfield Fire Department was also called in with a boat rescue crew, but it appears they have since left.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.

