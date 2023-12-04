Local veterinarian discusses possible new medication to extend dogs’ lifespan

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For many, the loss of a pet can hit just as hard as the loss of a friend or loved one, but what if there was a way to keep those goodbyes from happening for a little while longer? We’re getting answers as a new medication from the drug-maker Loyal is attempting to extend the life of dogs, specifically large adult dogs, which generally have a shorter life span than small dogs.

“Anything we can do to make that happen is probably a very positive thing,” said Dr. Robert Sidorsky with Mobile Vet of Western Mass.

There’s excitement for dog lovers as a new drug looks to extend the lives of our large-breed four-legged friends.

“We have anywhere from a little Chihuahua to a Great Dane, Irish wolfhounds. They’ve all been modified by our breeding and the problem is, is that with the large breed dogs, they’re genetically prone. They have growth hormones that are accelerated, sometimes 10 or 15 times higher than they are in smaller breed dogs,” Sidorsky added.

Sidorksy responded Monday to the news from drug maker Loyal, which said its new hormone medication works with a dog’s insulin growth factor-1. That’s the hormone responsible for a dog’s growth, as well as accelerating its aging.

“It’s a healthy life span is what you want. You don’t want a dog just to live longer. We want them healthy for that entire time,” Sidorsky noted.

However, how might this new drug impact the quality of life for your dog. Loyal, a San Francisco-based company, said early studies have shown mild and temporary gastrointestinal distress in dogs. The drug is an injectable, which would be given by a veterinarian every three to six months, which is an added expense. It’s expected to add approximately an additional year to the dog’s life span.

At the end of the day, Sidorsky told Western Mass News that it may be worth it to enjoy some extra time with your furry friend.

“That doesn’t sound like a lot when you’re talking about a dog that’s being around for nine or 10 years, but an extra year when you’re at that ninth or tenth year, you do a lot to say ‘I can have this dog for another year,’” Sidorsky said.

The early studies show the drug has “potential effectiveness.” Loyal must still complete a large clinical trial. The company hopes to have conditional FDA approval by 2026.

