Military expert discusses ballistic missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local veteran and professor is weighing in about what a series of ballistic missile attacks on several commercial vessels in the Middle East could potentially mean for the country and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Gary Lafort told Western Mass News that he worries these recent attacks could escalate things even further and put the U.S. in the middle of a regional conflict.

On Sunday, three commercial ships came under attack in the Red Sea by drones and ballistic missiles fired by Iranian-backed militants, Houthi, who already claimed responsibility for the attacks. All the missiles came from Houthi-controlled land in Yemen.

The U.S. Central Command said that the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer, responded to distress calls from the vessels and intercepted and shot down three drones also launched by the militants.

Lafort, a retired professor of international business at American International College and a retired U.S. Army officer, told us Sunday’s attacks could cause tensions to escalate in the Middle East.

“The attacks in the Red Sea, at least according to the U.S. Department of defense, they did not see that as a direct attack on the U.S. Carney vessel,” Lafort explained. “A bigger concern, though, is that when you take this attack in the Red Sea with the Houthi. You look at what’s going on with Hezbollah and Lebanese, as far as the war goes, same thing with Syria, and with the multiple attacks on U.S. military assets since October 17 that are being conducted by Iranian-backed surrogates, it really raises the bigger concern that the Israeli-Hamas war could escalate into a regional conflict.”

We also asked Lafort about the United States’ role in this conflict.

“The United States has obligations, political and military obligations to countries around the world and because of these alliances, in a situation, for example, like in the case of Israel develops. Israel is an ally of the United States, so really that puts us in the position that we have to end up providing military assistance,” Lafort noted.

According to the U.S. Central Command, there were no injuries reported from Sunday’s attacks.

Meanwhile, the Houthi claims their real targets were Israeli ships and never U.S. vessels.

