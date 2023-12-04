Person rescued after car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash on Newbury Street in Springfield on Sunday.

When our crews arrived around 5:15pm we could see the Springfield Police and Fire Departments actively working on the scene.

According to the Springfield Fire one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is now under investigation.

