Person rescued after car crash in Springfield
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash on Newbury Street in Springfield on Sunday.
When our crews arrived around 5:15pm we could see the Springfield Police and Fire Departments actively working on the scene.
According to the Springfield Fire one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is now under investigation.
