Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Person rescued after car crash in Springfield

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash on Newbury Street in Springfield on Sunday.

When our crews arrived around 5:15pm we could see the Springfield Police and Fire Departments actively working on the scene.

According to the Springfield Fire one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is now under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the survivors of this summer’s Berkshire Avenue murder-suicide in Springfield has one...
12-year-old Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor seeks adopters for huskies
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police capture accused child rapist in Stoneham woods
In Springfield, a former Eastfield Mall business has unveiled their new location on Saturday...
Former Eastfield Mall boutique reopens in Downtown Springfield location
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer...
Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Latest News

Road closed in Southampton after car crash brings down powerlines
Road closed in Southampton after car crash brings down powerlines
Road closed in Southampton after car crash brings down powerlines
Western Mass News at 4:30 a.m. - clipped version
Community celebrates Veteran's 100th Birthday
Community celebrates Veteran’s 100th Birthday
Community celebrates Veteran's 100th Birthday
Community celebrates Veteran's 100th Birthday