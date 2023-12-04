Surprise Squad
Road closed in Southampton after car crash brings down powerlines

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - County Road between East Street and Eastwood Drive in Southampton remains closed this morning after a car crash knocked down a powerline Sunday night.

Eversource crews are working to restore power to the half a dozen people still in the dark since midnight.

No word yet on any injures from that crash. Cook Road has been set up as a detour as this is expected to impact the morning commute.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated when the road is reopened.

