Road closed in Southampton after car crash brings down powerlines

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - County Road between East Street and Eastwood Drive in Southampton remains closed this morning after a car crash knocked down a powerline Sunday night.

Eversource crews are working to restore power to the half a dozen people still in the dark since midnight.

No word yet on any injures from that crash. Cook Road has been set up as a detour as this is expected to impact the morning commute.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated when the road is reopened.

