Seniors struggling to keep up with rising costs of living

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Millions of senior citizens around the country are struggling with the rising costs of living. Approximately 71 million Americans including retirees, disabled people, and children receive social security benefits and, although inflation seems to be easing up, higher prices still remain a problem for many.

“It’s not easy. You have to sit there, you know. You get your check and then you have to sit there after you get your check like ‘What am I going to pay out? Am I going to get food or lose my electricity?” said retiree Paul McKenzie Sr.

We found many seniors are concerned about their personal finances.

“I’m 68 years old and I can’t spend nothing anymore. I have to pay rent, utilities, food, medicine. I know what the seniors feel like. They can’t spend nothing no more,” McKenzie Sr. added.

Officials with Greater Springfield Senior Services said they’ve seen seniors struggle and are trying to help them make ends meet.

“I don’t think it is really something they can avoid, but I think they can work on setting goals. For some instances, getting on appropriate low-income housing lists or priority lists, but those do have wait times and I think that is something the elderly have been struggling with is that there isn’t affordable housing and they had to make decisions where they didn’t have enough. There’s food insecurity. I’m trying to make ends meet,” said Lisa Rivera, program director for adult protective services at Greater Springfield Senior Services.

The Social Security Administration has announced benefits for older Americans will increase slightly in 2024, but many seniors are still concerned.

“We have a lot of seniors call in and want to know what sort of benefits and benefits are available to help lower costs. A lot of people are scared. I mean, inflation keeps going up, the cost of living keeps going up, and they have seen some increases in their Social Security, but that gets eaten up by the cost of everything else,” said Anna Randall, community service director at Greater Springfield Senior Services.

The exact Social Security increase is 3.2 percent, which means the average recipient will be getting at least $50 more each month starting in January.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.