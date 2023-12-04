Surprise Squad
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Supernatural” actor Mark Sheppard suffered six “massive heart attacks” and is lucky to be alive, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sheppard, 59, said he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday and had to be “brought back from the dead” four times.

Sheppard said he learned he had a 100% blockage in his LAD, the left anterior descending artery, which is the biggest artery in the heart.

This type of blockage is commonly referred to as “the widow maker,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, because it is very often fatal.

Sheppard said his wife’s quick actions, along with first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital staff, saved his life.

Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I feel great. Humbled once more.”

Sheppard said in the post that he would be back home on Sunday.

Sheppard is known for playing the role of Crowley on “Supernatural” from 2009-2017.

