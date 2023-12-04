Surprise Squad
Town by Town: AMR celebrates 15 EMTs, ‘Operation Santa Paws’, bike and scooter donations

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield and Holyoke.

American Medical Response celebrated 15 new EMT’s in Springfield on Monday.

The 15 new EMTs were paid to train to become first responders and now that they have finished their the brand new EMTs have been hired to serve the city.

This initiative is a way to give back to the community during the celebration, the team at AMR also hosted a Toys for Tots drive.

Next, Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Health Center in Holyoke is supporting animal shelters with “Operation Santa Paws.”

Mont Marie residents often benefit from animal-assisted therapy visits, to help give back to their furry friends, the center began collecting pet supplies to donate to a local animal shelter.

The center will be accepting donations such as blankets towels, dog and cat beds, unopened pet food and treats, pet toys, grooming products, collars and leashes, and food and water bowls through December 22.

Finally, in each holiday season, Titan Tree makes an annual donation of bikes and scooters to the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club and this year the company donated 60 bikes and scooters!

