Trending Colder and Drier this Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few sprinkles, showers, and high terrain flurries around today, but wet weather diminishes this evening and tonight. Clouds hang tough, but a little clearing is expected overnight, allowing lows to dip to around 30 by sunrise.

Brisk and colder Tuesday with a northerly breeze and highs around 40. We begin the day with some sunshine, but clouds increase as a weak clipper system moves from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic. Dry weather is likely for our area but can’t rule out a spot sprinkle or flurry.

While western Mass remains dry Tuesday night, snow is looking likely in eastern Mass thanks to some ocean-enhanced weather. If you’re traveling in that direction Wednesday morning, be mindful of slick, snow-covered roads.

A trough moves over the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday which will keep temperatures below normal with highs in the 30s. Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry, but patchy clouds will be in and out through the remainder of the week. Temperatures at night look coldest Wednesday and Thursday nights with some teens and low 20s.

Surface high pressure moves east, and our wind flow shifts back to the south-southwest Friday into the weekend. This will bring in milder temperatures with highs returning to normal Friday, then well above normal this weekend. Our next storm system is on tap for Sunday through Monday and as of now, it looks like an “inside runner”, meaning the low passes to our northwest and we stay on the warm, rainy side.

