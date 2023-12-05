Chicopee honored with National Night Out Award

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee is getting national recognition for the 29th National Night Out held earlier this year.

The city received the National Night Out Award as it sets the stage for next year’s 30th year milestone.

The recognition distinguished Chicopee as the only city in the Bay State to earn this honor this year, awarded to communities nationwide for their exemplary participation in the program.

National Night Out was started in Chicopee at Rivers Park by Jeanne Fitzgerald and other city leaders. Its success over the decades has made it a citywide event involving city departments, non-profits, community groups, and businesses.

