Family asking for holiday letters for Easthampton boy battling rare, life-threatening illness

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a heartwarming show of support for a little boy in Easthampton as we approach the holidays. Drew is currently battling a rare life-threatening illness and now, members of the community are rallying together to make sure he has a memorable Christmas.

“Drew is a very intelligent 10-year-old…loves learning, absolutely loves math and his little sister. They’re best friends,” said Drew’s mother, Amanda Thomas.

That is some of what Thomas wants all of western Massachusetts to know about her son, Drew. It has not been an easy year for the Dean Tech High School teacher and the rest of her family as her child’s life changed drastically back in March.

“We started off thinking it was a stomach bug. We went to Baystate because he had developed a high fever. We’re sent home and then we ended up back within 24 hours because he was in so much pain,” Thomas added.

She told Western Mass News that there was even a moment when Drew could not breathe and was dealing with kidney failure. In the end, he was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymph histiocytosis, also known as HLH. It is a rare illness in which certain white blood cells build up in organs and damage them, as well as destroy other blood cells. Drew had to spend several weeks at Boston Children’s Hospital, including 22 days in the ICU.

“I believe it was May 9 that he finally went home and he walked out of that hospital without his walker,” Thomas explained.

This is a condition Drew will have to live with for the rest of his life, but now, thanks to the help of a family friend, people across the area are contributing to an effort called ‘Christmas Letters to Drew,’ sending cards and even some gifts and donations to make sure Drew and his family have a holiday season to remember. It’s a project that has warmed the hearts of his family.

“I’ve always wanted to get the awareness out for the HLH and to tell his (Drew’s) story,” Thomas noted. “He (our friend) reached out to me and was like, ‘Hey, I want to do this. Is it okay?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Thomas said she is grateful for those who have helped.

“We weren’t sure he was going to have a Christmas this year,” Thomas said. “I’d like to say thank you for helping my son have a great holiday.”

Thanks to the community, Thomas said this will be her son’s best Christmas ever. All of the cards and donations will be delivered via a car parade on December 16.

All letters and packages can be sent to

144 Mary Coburn Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Donation information can be found here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.