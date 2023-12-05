‘Its heartwarming’: House of Hope hosts annual luminaria honoring those affected by cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Center for Human Development’s Cancer House of Hope held their annual luminaria event on Monday evening.

The event took place at the West Springfield town common and about 1,000 candles were lit, to celebrate the lives of those affected by cancer.

Western Mass News spoke with program director Margret Toomey who told us what this even means to her.

“Its very heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support that people give to those that are fighting cancer going through their journey right now those who have lost their battle,” expressed Toomey.

Also by lighting the candle people who have lost loved ones are able to honor their memory.

