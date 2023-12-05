Longmeadow brothers in court after local, federal agencies seize large-scale of guns, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two brothers from Longmeadow faced different outcomes in Springfield District Court on Tuesday over firearms and narcotics charges.

Franco Fusco, may have had his bail set, but he left the courtroom with some other conditions in place.

“Between his father and his brother Antonio, Franco has not had the best of role models,” said the judge.

Some strong statements from the judge just moments before 24-year-old Franco Fusco had his bail set at $15,000 and after Franco’s brother, 29-year-old Antonio Fusco, also appeared for a dangerous hearing.

The two charged after a multi-enforcement agency operation last Thursday at the Fusco brothers’ shared Longmeadow home, which uncovered $500,000 worth of firearms, ghost guns, accessories, and manufacturing parts including:

10 AR-15 style rifles

2 AK-47 rifles

16 handguns

Lowers

Barrels

Glock gun equipment

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

It doesn’t stop there, officers also found 625 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form and 92 grams of powder cocaine, those drugs have a combined value of just over $100,000.

The younger Fusco’s bail was something the defense wanted.

“His record shows he comes to court,” noted the defense attorney. “He does not have a single default on his record. He gets to court.”

But its an outcome prosecutors did not urge the court to keep him locked up.

“The commonwealth would suggest that the defendant is a danger and he should be held dangerous and held without any cash bail,” explained the prosecutor. “When the court considers the nature of the circumstances of this case, there’s a serious danger posed to the community. What the police uncovered here was an arsenal of weapons.”

The judge set that bail but it comes with other requirements.

“He’s going to have a curfew, as well, he’s going to be GPs monitored,” said the judge. “The curfew will be 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. it goes without saying, he will not possess any firearms, destructive devices, or dangerous weapons.”

Franco will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 10.

His older brother on the other hand also faces a variety of charges, did not have his bail set, rather the judge sending him to a treatment facility for substance abuse after being deemed an imminent threat to himself.

“In speaking with Mr. Fusco, himself, he does acknowledge him being prescribed oxycontin and has become addicted to that,” added Stephanie George, a licensed clinician. “He tells me that in 2021 he went to a pain medication program that was later closed due to covid and so, during that time he was left to detox himself, which was unsuccessful. He tells me that he’s now using fentanyl daily intranasally.”

Antonio’s next court appearance, which was set for January 10 the same time as his brother was waived by the court.

