Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Man dead following shooting on Abemarle Street in Springfield

A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Springfield.
A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Abemarle Street around 6 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after an unidentified body was found in Van Horn park pond on...
Investigation underway after body recovered from Van Horn Park in Springfield
Car crashes into building on Sumner Ave in Springfield
Car crashes into building on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
A close friend of an East Longmeadow woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash last...
Childhood friend creates GoFundMe for East Longmeadow woman injured in hit-and-run
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s helping in locating a missing man.
Chicopee Police search for a missing man
Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics

Latest News

State leaders are searching for new ways to improve living conditions in Springfield and...
State leaders look for new ways to improve living conditions in Western Massachusetts
Officials have arrested two men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.
Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics
Calls for a federal investigation into four separate incidents involving monkeys in a...
PETA calls for investigation into UMass Amherst lab monkey incidents
An investigation is underway in Palmer following an armed home invasion.
Man facing several charges following armed home invasion in Palmer