Man facing several charges following armed home invasion in Palmer

An investigation is underway in Palmer following an armed home invasion.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in Palmer following an armed home invasion.

According to the Palmer Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Central Street around 2 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a person armed with a knife trying to break Ito a residence and assault the people inside.

Officers were able to get out of the residence but the suspect tried to block the vehicle from leaving, was then hit and continued to chase the vehicle.

Officials confirmed they were able to take him into custody and brought him to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being held without the right to bail and is facing the following charges:

  • Home Invasion
  • Assault w/Dangerous Weapon
  • Breaking & Entering in the daytime to commit a felony
  • Malicious destruction of property
  • Domestic assault

