PETA calls for investigation into UMass Amherst lab monkey incidents

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Calls for a federal investigation into four separate incidents involving monkeys in a UMass-Amherst laboratory.

People for the ethical treatment of animals or P.E.T.A is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to look into possible violations of the Animal Welfare Act—directly impacting marmoset monkeys used for experiments on campus.

P.E.T.A’s request comes after they learned of the latest incident reported by the university from May 13th of this year.

“We saw this was also a violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act,” explained Dr. Alka Chandna. “We saw that the USDA has not cited UMass. But this is a clear violation that occurred within the past year. So, we believe that the USDA should cite the university and launch an investigation because, as we wrote to the USDA, this is not the first time that this has happened.”

Dr. Alka Chandna, the Vice President of Laboratory Investigations for P.E.T.A, told Western Mass News that now, in total, there have been four different incidents directly related to marmoset monkeys at UMass Amherst.

The four incidents:

The first one, dating back to March 20 of 2017, when one monkey escaped a transfer cage and got into a fight with another monkey.

In April of 2017, a different monkey escaped an acclimation device, and was injured during capture by lab personnel, that led to the need to amputate the monkey’s tale.

A third incident on October 5 of 2018—when one monkey once again escaped a transfer cage and physically injured another monkey.

The latest, May 13 of this year, one monkey yet again escaping and injuring another caged monkey.

“Monkeys are very similar to us,” expressed Dr. Chandna. “And they may carry pathogens, different viruses, bacteria that can be transmitted to human beings, so this is a huge public health concern.”

We have reached out to the UMass Amherst for a response, and in a statement, they told us in part:

“UMass Amherst conducts research using animals to examine a wide range of health concerns. Animals are used in research when no better options exist… UMass Amherst has a commitment to care for laboratory animals that involves the highest ethical standards and rigorous attention and adherence to all applicable federal and state laws and guidelines.”

– Ed Blaguszewski, Executive Director of Strategic Communications

We also reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

