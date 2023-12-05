Police: 2 Longmeadow men arrested after police seize over 50 firearms, narcotics

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have arrested two Longmeadow men for possessing a large-scale of firearms and narcotics.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, on November 30, a multi-agency operation was conducted on Kenmore Drive in Longmeadow following several search warrants on the location. The investigation resulted in a large-scale firearm and drug seizure.

Authorities revealed they located a conservative street value of $500,000 worth of firearms and firearm accessories and/or manufacturing parts.

Some of the firearms seized were:

10 AR-15 style rifles

2 AK-47 rifles

Shotguns

16 handguns as well as rifle uppers, lowers, barrels

Glock gun frames, glock gun uppers, lowers

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, bullet-proof vests, two 3D printers, and various other items used to manufacture “ghost guns” and narcotics.

Police also found about 625 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form along with 92 grams of powder cocaine and a combined street value of $101,000. Then officers located a pill press, digital scales, cutting agents and other items that are used in the manufacturing and distributing of narcotics.

Antonio Fusco of Longmeadow is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without a LTC/FID card

Assault weapon or large capacity feeding device

Trafficking cocaine 36 grams or more less than 100 grams

Trafficking in heroin 200 grams or more, sell/use/possess a silencer

Possession of a firearm without FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without FID Card, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Franco Fusco of Longmeadow is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without a LTC/FID card

Large capacity feeding device

Sell/use/possess a silencer

Possession of a firearm without FID card

Improper Storage of a Firearm.

The operation was led by the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit under the direction of Detective Captain Gearing, Detective Sergeant Porter and case officer Detective Andrew Carney along with the assistance of the Longmeadow Police Department, DEA, and ATF.

