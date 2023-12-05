Police conducting investigation at Chicopee High School

Surprise Squad
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police said that they are currently conducting an investigation at Chicopee High School.

They explained that several officers and detectives are “securing the area” and added that the scene has been secured and there is no threat to the public.

No injuries have been reported.

Those in the area are being asked to seek alternate routes while the investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

