Springfield man sentenced for 2020 shooting of state trooper

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison for his involvement in the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper on New Year’s Eve in
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison for his involvement in the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

Christopher Gardner, 34, had pleaded guilty to several charges including two counts of armed assault to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The charges stemmed from that incident in 2020. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Gardner and another person were shooting at each other, then shot at officers responding to the scene on Nursery Street in Springfield.

One of those rounds went through the door of the trooper’s cruiser and struck him in the leg.

Hampden D.A. Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“I am thankful that the trooper involved has recovered from the physical injuries he sustained, while we know one never fully recovers from the emotional trauma sustained from this kind of attack. Society can have no tolerance for violence against police officers and my office, as in this case, will advocate for the strictest punishments possible under the law when officers are attacked. I thank all members of law enforcement for the professionalism and bravery they display every day when responding to dangerous calls for their assistance.”

