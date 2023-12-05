State releases plan to help protect and enhance farmland access

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration has released a plan to address the needs of farmland across Massachusetts. The action is bringing the state to the forefront of conservation efforts across the nation.

“As farmers, the level of risk we’re facing as climate change is ramping up is increasing pretty fast, unexpectedly fast. We lost our peaches and our apples this year due to the freezes that happened, atypical, then a lot of crop due to the flooding,” said Sarah Voiland, co-owner of Red Fire Farm.

Voiland and Red Fire Farm is just one of many Bay State growers growing concerned about preserving farmland. On Tuesday, the governor’s office released a long-range initiative to address their needs.

“We were the first state in the nation to have a state-run agricultural land protection program…Now, we’re the first actual state farmland action plan,” said Gerard Kennedy, director of agricultural conservation and technical assistance with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

Kennedy reacted Tuesday to the newly released plan. He told us that it’s a result of years of work with several collaborators, including the UMass Donahue Institute and the Massachusetts Food System Collaborative. The Massachusetts Farmland Action Plan is a long-range strategic initiative to address the needs of Massachusetts’ farmland.

“Massachusetts is suffering from an alarming loss of active, productive farmland,” Kennedy explained.

The plan is meant to set goals and priorities around increasing farmland conservation and protection, access to farmland, as well as strengthen their ability to produce food.

“That guidance, I think, will give us a path forward and, at this juncture, when we may lose a lot of farmland if we don’t take action, I think farmland is one of the renewable resources that we have as a Commonwealth that, if we don’t take care of it now, we’ll lose it forever if it gets built on,” Voiland added.

There are steps proposed to increase land protection programs, enact zoning measures that support farmland, and expand and strengthen equity and diversity criteria in all land access programs and investments. Voiland has ideas of what more resilient farming looks like.

“I think this is a juncture where having more of a focus on what we can do to suit up for the oncoming weather changes, like greenhouses, better irrigation systems for the drainage systems for the wet years, protecting the best, prime farmland that we have, that does drain well…Those are some of the things we can do to get farmers more ready,” Voiland explained.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources will coordinate ongoing engagement and outreach with the network of stakeholders who would be involved with the implementation of its goals.

For Voiland, it’s offering a lot of promise.

“I think the farm action plan is how we can move forward in preserving the farmland and helping the whole agricultural sector succeed in the challenges of climate change and financial viability,” Voiland said.

The state is in the process of hiring a farmland action plan coordinator to overlook this process.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.