Staying Cold with a Few Snow Showers Overnight-Wednesday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure to our north is keeping our weather mainly dry and cold today with highs in the 30s to around 40. A light northerly breeze continues to add a chill to the air this evening and tonight, though it will become light and variable overnight. Clouds also continue to hang tough across western Mass and that will be unchanged through tonight.

There’s a low chance for flurries or scattered snow showers overnight through Wednesday morning as low pressure passes well south of New England. Little to no accumulation is expected for most, but some coatings are possible in the hill towns. Temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s by morning.

Wednesday begins with a chance for snow showers and flurries. Worst case scenario would feature some scattered coatings and slick spots on roads for the morning commute, but there’s a better chance we get away with very little impact at all. Some partial sunshine is possible by the afternoon, but it will be another cold day with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Brisk and colder Wednesday night with temperatures dropping back into the teens and low 20s with some clearing skies. Prep for wind chills in the teens Thursday morning and even single digits in the higher elevations. A flurry or two is possible in the morning as well, then more clouds and below normal temperatures are back for the afternoon.

A warmer trend begins on Friday as surface high pressure moves off the coast and our wind flow shifts to the southwest. Highs Friday get back above normal and we may get into the low 50s Saturday with a little sun now and then. Our next storm system approaches the Northeast Sunday with a chance for heavy rain and strong wind gusts Sunday night through Monday morning. Possible First Alert Weather Day.

