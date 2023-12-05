Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Ludlow eSport lab opening, R.A.D self-defense class, Liberty Bank ribbon cutting

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Ludlow, Monson and East Longmeadow.

The Ludlow Community Center and Randall Boys & Girls Club held a grand opening for their brand new eSports lab on Tuesday.

The eSports Lab is set to become a hub for technology and gaming enthusiasts.

We’re told this a long-awaited addition to the Club’s offerings designed to engage and inspire local teenagers.

The eSports lab is open to kids 13 to 18 years old.

Next, the Monson Police Department will hold a R.A.D basic self defense class for women starting in January.

This comes after a considerable break from the program however the department told us they have trained up some new instructors, purchased some new equipment and they’re are happy to offer the popular RAD Women’s training locally once again.

The class is meant to teach women of all fitness and skill levels about situational awareness and self defense techniques.

Finally, the Liberty Bank team cut the ribbon to our first-ever full service banking branch on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow on Tuesday.

Teammates from Liberty Bank, which is headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, also demonstrated what it means to “Be Community Kind” as they presented two grants totaling $10,000 to representatives from the East Longmeadow Food Pantry and Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

The event was joined by customers, area business leaders, community representatives and state and local elected officials and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

