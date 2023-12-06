3 Springfield colleges receive ARPA funding to help support city students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A first-of-its-kind grant program has been launched in Springfield, aimed at benefiting local colleges and students in the city. With representatives from American International College, Springfield College, and Western New England University by his side, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled his administration’s $750,000 higher education ARPA fund, which is something he announced back in July as part of his announcement regarding the 13th round of ARPA awards. He said Wednesday that this program could not have come at a better time.

“You get that higher education, it’s going to open doors for you to be able not only to provide for yourself and your family, but for the community,” Sarno explained.

As for the funding, AIC is receiving $270,000 to create guided readiness opportunities for the ‘Workforce and You’ initiative. Springfield College is getting $240,000 to help address the metal health needs that have expanded significantly on college campuses and Western New England was also awarded $240,000 to focus on its mental health first aid program. The schools said this will benefit not just the institutions, but the students themselves.

“We’re going to provide education and support to navigate the financial aid system - FAFSA, scholarships, loans, grants and financial literacy - to reduce the debt of students upon graduation and we’re going to provide financial support in the form of a scholarship for Springfield residents,” said AIC President Hubert Benitez.

“We look forward to expanding our (mental health first aid) trainers to be specifically certified in those areas, so we can bring them to the greater Springfield community,” added Margaret Boyle, vice president of government affairs and public relations for Western New England University.

Dr. Slandie Dieujuste, vice president for student affairs at Springfield College said that, after a six-month process, the school was thrilled to have been chosen as the money would be used to expand services to students and to city residents.

“This goes to the core of us addressing those issues to make sure that the students we bring in cannot only succeed, but also graduate to become productive members of society,” Dieujuste explained.

That means assisting those dealing with mental health issues within Springfield Public Schools.

“Having a college individual coming in and telling their story of what they had gone through, there can be even more of a connection with our young people,” Sarno noted.

All of the schools that were awarded the grants will have the money implemented in 2024.

