Aaron Lewis announces ‘Staind’ shows at MGM Springfield are postponed

Aaron Lewis of the band ‘Staind’ just announced that his December shows are being postponed.
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Aaron Lewis of the band ‘Staind’ just announced that his December shows are being postponed.

The show scheduled at MGM Springfield on December 8 will now be held on February 17.

Lewis said his doctors told him he needs to take time off to give his voice rest before he damages his vocal cords.

Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

If you want a refund, you need to contact where you purchased tickets.

