Aaron Lewis announces ‘Staind’ shows at MGM Springfield are postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Aaron Lewis of the band ‘Staind’ just announced that his December shows are being postponed.

The show scheduled at MGM Springfield on December 8 will now be held on February 17.

Lewis said his doctors told him he needs to take time off to give his voice rest before he damages his vocal cords.

Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

If you want a refund, you need to contact where you purchased tickets.

