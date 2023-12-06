Surprise Squad
Annual Christmas tree lighting kicks off at Springfield’s X intersection

By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Civic Association held their annual tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The celebration took place at Springfield’s X, the intersection of Belmont, Sumner, and Dickinson Streets.

The event was free and open to all forest park residents, families, businesses, and organizations and even included a visit from Santa Claus, hot chocolate and snacks at Café Christo, and a chance to celebrate the holidays with neighbors and city officials.

