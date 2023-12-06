Bright Nights gears up for first $10 Tuesday of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was $10 Tuesday at Bright Nights in Forest Park in Springfield.

Tuesday’s event was the first of two $10 Tuesdays when admission is just $10 per car for tickets purchased in advance.

The U.S. Marines, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were there to assist, in collecting new toys and cash contributions in Santa’s Magical Forest.

