Bright Nights gears up for first $10 Tuesday of the season

By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was $10 Tuesday at Bright Nights in Forest Park in Springfield.

Tuesday’s event was the first of two $10 Tuesdays when admission is just $10 per car for tickets purchased in advance.

The U.S. Marines, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were there to assist, in collecting new toys and cash contributions in Santa’s Magical Forest.

If you would like purchase tickets for your next visit, CLICK HERE.

